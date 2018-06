The senior communications officer in the Office of the Prime Minister is adamant that the meeting between the St. Lucia Medical and Dental Association and the Prime Minister was postponed after it was realized that only 10 members would be in attendance.

Nicole Mc. Donald says Prime Minister Chastanet previously sat down with the executive and this time around, felt that his message on the health situation would be better articulated to the full membership.

