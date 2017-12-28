PM VOWS TO STAY COURSE ON PRO-GROWTH PLAN

The Allen Chastanet led Administration is working to grow the economy through harmonization of taxes at a lower rate.

The Prime Minister gave some insight into his strategy to expand the economy during a recent wide-ranging interview with radio 100//HTS.

Chastanet says increasing the size of the economy is imperative to provide services, improve living standards and opportunities for the citizens.

Chastanet adds the enhancing economic activity also entails empowering citizens to start their own businesses.

The UWP clearly states its policies for expanding the economy in its 2016 manifesto.

This included creating long-term and sustainable jobs and reversing debt to manageable levels.