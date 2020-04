The 24-7 curfew is in full-effect. Day one of the nation-wide shut down was punctuated by deserted streets, police officers on the beat and long queues at designated petrol stations for essential services. Prime minister Allen Chastanet stresses that he was left with no choice, but to have the majority of Saint Lucians shelter-in-place for the next seven days, in order to save them from the ravages of the global covid-19 pandemic.