Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet believes that DSH Chairman Teo Ah King’s Triple Crown Achievement in the United States horseracing circles augurs well for Saint Lucia’s Desert Star Holdings development.

In an interview with HTS News4orce, the Prime Minister addressed the fate of the development and whether it will be a CIP-approved project.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit