Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says his Administration continues to support the decriminalization of marijuana.

In fact, he told reporters in Jamaica that his team campaigned on this issued.

His comments follow criticisms by The Iyanola Council for the Advancement of Rastafari, that his Administration is dragging its feet on the issue.

It also comes on the heels of the recent marijuana report released by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit