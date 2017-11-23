Home / News Updates / PM says Saint Lucia poised for FDI influx
[left] Prime Minister Allen Chastanet [right] Watch Radio NYC Host

PM says Saint Lucia poised for FDI influx

Rehani Isidore November 23, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet reveals that over a billion and a half US dollars in foreign direct investment has been committed to Saint Lucia in the next two years.

He made the claim during an interview with Watch Radio NYC, a radio station that serves the Diaspora in New York City. During the sit-down, the government leader touted his Administrations’s successes including the recent positive jobs report. He reiterated that it would take three [3] years to fix the economy.

Prime Minister Chastanet who has championed pro-growth policies stressed the need to expand the economy, pay down the debt and provide services. He spoke of plans to convert Radio Saint Lucia into a recording and video studio as part of a course of study at Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. This move is in keeping with a larger strategy to reduce youth unemployment.

The Prime Minister was in New York for the United Nations-CARICOM Donor Conference. He has been on a recent overseas swing with visits to Taiwan, Germany, Morocco and New York City.

 

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

THE SHERWIN WILLIAMS TRADE LICENSE ROW

The Chamber of Commerce has lobbied the Ministry of Commerce to take action against a …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved