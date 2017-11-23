PM says Saint Lucia poised for FDI influx

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet reveals that over a billion and a half US dollars in foreign direct investment has been committed to Saint Lucia in the next two years.

He made the claim during an interview with Watch Radio NYC, a radio station that serves the Diaspora in New York City. During the sit-down, the government leader touted his Administrations’s successes including the recent positive jobs report. He reiterated that it would take three [3] years to fix the economy.

Prime Minister Chastanet who has championed pro-growth policies stressed the need to expand the economy, pay down the debt and provide services. He spoke of plans to convert Radio Saint Lucia into a recording and video studio as part of a course of study at Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. This move is in keeping with a larger strategy to reduce youth unemployment.

The Prime Minister was in New York for the United Nations-CARICOM Donor Conference. He has been on a recent overseas swing with visits to Taiwan, Germany, Morocco and New York City.