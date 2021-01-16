PM SAYS NO NEED TO PANIC AMID WAVE OF COVID 19 CASES

The ministry of health received confirmation of thirty two new cases of covid-19 today January 15, 2021.

This is from a batch of 271 covid-19 tests with 32 positives and 239 negatives, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 576.

All of the cases are Saint Lucian nationals ranging in age from 3 months to 63 years.

The health ministry reports that they are from the Castries, Micoud, Babonneau and Gros-Islet districts.

These individuals, according to the ministry of health were seen at a community respiratory clinic, where they were assessed and tested for covid-19. They were placed in quarantine by health practitioners pending the receipt of their test results.

Arrangements have been made to place these individuals in isolation.

At present, the contact tracing team is in the process of undertaking investigations as it relates to those cases.

The ministry of health also reported eight recoveries on Friday January 15, 2021.

There are currently 240 active cases, with one of them requiring critical care and the others are stable.

Officials stressed the importance of citizens keeping their guard up as the nation attempts to manage the rise in cases.

The health ministry recommends avoiding social gatherings, limiting daily movements and other activities which will result in greater exposure to the virus.