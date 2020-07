Prime minister Allen Chastanet has vowed not to call elections during the ongoing state of emergency. Speculation is rife that a trip to the polls for the electorate is near, after the leader of the country took to social media in late may 2020. But now the prime minister says that elections are the furthest thing from his mind, as the island battles the pandemic and looks to restart the battered economy

