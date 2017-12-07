Home / News Updates / PM SAYS GUY JOSEPH NOT UNDER INVESTIGATION
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet

PM SAYS GUY JOSEPH NOT UNDER INVESTIGATION

Rehani Isidore December 7, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says there is no criminal investigation into Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph.

The Finance Minister made the statement during his rebuttal on the debate of the Airport Development Bill during the latest Sitting of the House of Assembly on December 5.

Online whistleblower Offshore Alert had released the documents, which are purportedly from the Attorney General’s Chambers in Saint Lucia, to the United States government, requesting assistance with an alleged criminal investigation into American Businessman Antonio Assenza.

According to the documents, Saint Lucia government Minister Guy Joseph is named in the reported correspondence between the attorney general and the U.S Department of Justice, as a ‘person of interest’.

Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph

On November 1st, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet told reporters his Administration had planned to launch an internal investigation to determine reports of a probe of current Saint Lucia government Ministers.

The Prime Minister questioned the authencity of the document circulating on the internet.

He sought to explain the inner-workings of the Saint Lucia Air and Seaports Authority, to emphasize his argument.   

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

HOUSE WRAPS UP DEBATE ON AIRPORT DEVELOPMENT BILL

The debate over the Airport Re-Development Bill concluded in the Lower House on December 5 …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved