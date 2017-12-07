PM SAYS GUY JOSEPH NOT UNDER INVESTIGATION

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says there is no criminal investigation into Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph.

The Finance Minister made the statement during his rebuttal on the debate of the Airport Development Bill during the latest Sitting of the House of Assembly on December 5.

Online whistleblower Offshore Alert had released the documents, which are purportedly from the Attorney General’s Chambers in Saint Lucia, to the United States government, requesting assistance with an alleged criminal investigation into American Businessman Antonio Assenza.

According to the documents, Saint Lucia government Minister Guy Joseph is named in the reported correspondence between the attorney general and the U.S Department of Justice, as a ‘person of interest’.

On November 1st, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet told reporters his Administration had planned to launch an internal investigation to determine reports of a probe of current Saint Lucia government Ministers.

The Prime Minister questioned the authencity of the document circulating on the internet.

He sought to explain the inner-workings of the Saint Lucia Air and Seaports Authority, to emphasize his argument.