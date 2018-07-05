Home / News Updates / PM PROMISES 18-MONTH PERIOD FOR REFURBISHING ST. JUDE
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet

Rehani Isidore July 5, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The St. Jude Hospital is expected to reopen in the next 18 months – with a makeshift facility added to the existing structure.

That’s the word from Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.

The pronouncements were made during a nationally televised evening address on health care on 4 July.

