Home / Breaking News / PM PIERRE SAYS COUNTRY’S FINANCES IN A MESS

PM PIERRE SAYS COUNTRY’S FINANCES IN A MESS

Allin Fevrier September 1, 2021 Breaking News, News Updates 2 Comments

Prime minister Philip P. Pierre says Saint Lucia is in a financial mess with the country mired in nearly 4 billion dollars in debt. The SLP administration which assumed office just one month ago, has vowed to apprise citizens of the true state of the national economy and the public finances in an address to the nation.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

HTS EPOLL SEPTEMBER 1ST 20221

Do you support the amendments to the laws governing the possession and use of marijuana? …

2 comments

  1. Xavier
    September 2, 2021 at 1:16 am

    With all the us$100 collecting for the virus..
    where is that money going to:; per day if you have 3-5 flights and the capacity is about 60-100 per day traveling each one pays $100 us to take the test to travel. Lots of revenue coming in..,

    Reply
  2. Cavier
    September 2, 2021 at 1:15 am

    With all the us$100 collecting for the virus..
    where is that money going to:; per day if you have 3-5 flights and the capacity is about 60-100 per day traveling each one pays $100 us to take the test to travel. Lots of revenue coming in..,

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved