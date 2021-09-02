PM PIERRE SAYS COUNTRY’S FINANCES IN A MESS

Prime minister Philip P. Pierre says Saint Lucia is in a financial mess with the country mired in nearly 4 billion dollars in debt. The SLP administration which assumed office just one month ago, has vowed to apprise citizens of the true state of the national economy and the public finances in an address to the nation.
With all the us$100 collecting for the virus..
where is that money going to:; per day if you have 3-5 flights and the capacity is about 60-100 per day traveling each one pays $100 us to take the test to travel. Lots of revenue coming in..,
