Prime minister Philip J. Pierre has wasted no time in rolling back some of controversial decisions taken by his predecessor in an attempt at restoring national pride. He has announced significant changes to future observances of emancipation day in Saint Lucia. Peirre during an address to the nation on Sunday, outlined plans to ensure that Saint Lucia’s patrimony is in focus. This includes the re-instatement of the State-backed subvention for the Beleaugerued National Trust.