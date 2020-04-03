Home / Breaking News / PM ON RUN ON SHOPS AFTER BRIEF CURFEW REPRIEVE

PM ON RUN ON SHOPS AFTER BRIEF CURFEW REPRIEVE

Allin Fevrier April 2, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

Prime minister Allen Chastanet says his administration is trying to learn from the best practices of countries around the world in response to the covid-19 crisis. Saint Lucians broke protocol on Thursday, after overwhelming community shops and mini-marts, after word of a temporary let-up of the 24 hour curfew by the state to help citizens stock up on food and supplies. The government is walking a fine line, in a bid to cater to the needs of the public, while keeping them safe from the Covid -9 pandemic, which has infected more than a million people globally.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

311 HOTLINE STRAINED BY UNNECESSARY CALLS

The national emergency management organization (NEMO) is appealing to the public to use the 311 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved