PM ON RUN ON SHOPS AFTER BRIEF CURFEW REPRIEVE

Prime minister Allen Chastanet says his administration is trying to learn from the best practices of countries around the world in response to the covid-19 crisis. Saint Lucians broke protocol on Thursday, after overwhelming community shops and mini-marts, after word of a temporary let-up of the 24 hour curfew by the state to help citizens stock up on food and supplies. The government is walking a fine line, in a bid to cater to the needs of the public, while keeping them safe from the Covid -9 pandemic, which has infected more than a million people globally.