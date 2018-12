The Parliament of St. Lucia convened on Tuesday to debate and vote on a motion, seeking to authorize the Minister for Finance to secure a loan of one hundred million us dollars for the re-development of the Hewanorra International Airport (HIA). At the heart of Tuesday’s lively debate in parliament, is the competing approaches to funding the development of the airport.

