The historic buildings in the city of Castries may be spared the wrecking ball, at least until the end of the year. The plan disclosed by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet to demolish a number of the buildings on Peynier Street, have hit a snag. The Prime Minister’s plan for the demolition to happen before year end seems very unlikely.

