PM MEETS DOLPHIN PARK DEVELOPERS IN MEXICO

Rehani Isidore October 31, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories 1 Comment

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet speaking to reporters outside the house on October 31, disclosed that he met with the developers of the proposed dolphin park during his recent trip to Mexico.

The proposal has been mired in controversy with the Saint Lucia National Trust and environmental groups, vehemently opposed to the development at the Pigeon Island National Park.

The Prime Minister suggests that opponents of the project, particularly the National Trust have in some cases mis-represented the facts about the development.

According to the government leader, he is willing concede on the location of the sales office for the enterprise.

The National Trust insists that the construction of the dolphin park will have a detrimental impact on the Pigeon Island National Landmark and the overall surrounding natural environment. 

  • Michael

    This park is utter garbage. In the absence of serious thought, this is the substitute.

