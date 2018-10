Prime Minister Allen Chastanet Is Heading A Top Level Government Delegation On A Tour Of The Far East. The Main Aim Of The Mission Is To Seek Investments And Funding For St. Lucia. Following His Visit To Taiwan, The Prime Minister And His Delegation Are Now In Bali For A Meeting Of The International Monetary Fund And The World Bank.

