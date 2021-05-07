The house of assembly on Tuesday night passed the resolution to extend the state of emergency. Prime minister Allen Chastanet rejected any calls for the government to rethink its approach–praising his government’s handling of the pandemic crisis.
National security minister, Hermangild Francis says while he supports the move toward marijuana law reform, …