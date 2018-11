A New Report From Transparency International – A Not For Profit, Non-Governmental Organization Based In Paris, France, Has Recommended That The European Union Review The Current Visa Free Arrangement With Caribbean Countries That Sell Citizenship Or Residency Programs. Saint Lucian Passport Holders Could Lose Visa Free Access To The Scheng-En Region, Which Spans 26 Eu States, If Legislators There Consider Transparency International’s Recommendations.

