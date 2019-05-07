PM DOUBLES DOWN ON VENEZUELA APPROACH

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, who will this year become the chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), told regional media over the weekend, that despite differences on certain aspects of the Venezuela crisis, CARICOM’S guiding principles are supported by all member states. Back home on Monday, the Prime Minister reiterated his administration’s position on Venezuela.
