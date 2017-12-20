Home / News Updates / PM DISCLOSES AMBITIOUS ROAD WORKS PLAN

PM DISCLOSES AMBITIOUS ROAD WORKS PLAN

Rehani Isidore December 20, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The Prime Minister made the announcement in an exclusive interview with HTS News4orce on Tuesday December 19th.

The government plans to take a page from Barbados in its bid to ease traffic congestion in the burgeoning north of Saint Lucia.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet offered some insight on how he plans to improve Saint Lucia’s road networks and aging infrastructure to radio 100 drive-by host Russel Lake.

Chastanet says the first phase of the project cost a whopping $130 million and will see the construction of a highway from the northeast corridor to Dennery.

