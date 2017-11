Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is once again defending his air travel schedule after returning from another whirlwind overseas assignment.

The government leader says his role as Chairman of the OECS and CARICOM lead on climate change requires high level meetings with the powerbrokers on the world stage.

Chastanet disclosed that most of meetings focused on climate change resilience and garnering aid for hurricane recovery.

