Prime minister Allen Chastanet declares that the government reserves the right to act unilaterally in the demolition of the royal Gaol. Chastanet is excited about plans to construct a new hall of justice and police headquarters on the site.
Minister for economic development Guy Joseph has denied involvement in the demolition of the royal …