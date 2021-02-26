Home / Breaking News / PM CONTINUES TO DEFEND INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM

PM CONTINUES TO DEFEND INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM

Prime minister Allen Chastanet continues to defend the government’s decision to invest in road infrastructure projects. According to Chastanet, experts from the international financial institutions have recommended that countries step up construction activity to stimulate economies affected by the covid-19 pandemic. Chastanet is convinced that the focus on building projects amid the pandemic will pay-off in the long run. He chided the opposition during a recent debate in parliament for their perceived obstructionism.

