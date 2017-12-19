Construction at the Beausejour site for the proposed DSH race track has been halted.
PM CONTIGENCY PLAN FOR STALLED DSH HORSERACE TRACK
Rehani Isidore
December 19, 2017
News Updates, Top Stories
2017-12-19
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says the plans for the racetrack component of the proposed multibillion-dollar DSH pearl of the Caribbean is still a go.
The project has been held up by a legal dispute over land near the area earmarked for the development.
Check Also
The Saint Lucia Labor Party says it has made a commitment to ensuring that the …