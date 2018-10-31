Home / News Updates / PM ‘CONSIDERING’ RELOCATING CCSS

PM ‘CONSIDERING’ RELOCATING CCSS

Rehani Isidore October 31, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Prime minister Allen Chastanet on 30 October confirmed his cabinet is considering relocating the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School [CCSS]. The prime minister cited the aging building plant, estimated refurbishing costs exceeding XCD $10 million dollars and traffic concerns for a possible relocation move. He dismissed suggestions of a potential conflict of interest over the alleged sale of the lands for commercial development. The neighboring properties are owned by the prime minister’s in-laws and father.

 

