PM CONFIRMS NON – DOMICILE RESIDENCY PROGRAM

Allin Fevrier November 20, 2019 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

Prime minister Allen Chastanet has announced that Saint Lucia is creating a residency program to allow people to have a non-domicile tax rate.
The leader of Saint Lucia revealed this news at the world’s most high profile conference on investment migration, which includes citizenship-by-investment and residency programs.

