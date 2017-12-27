Home / News Updates / PM CHASTANET REVEALS PLAN TO LEAVE ECCAA
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet

PM CHASTANET REVEALS PLAN TO LEAVE ECCAA

Rehani Isidore December 27, 2017

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says the government may soon be looking to the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority to handle its civil aviation matters.

Currently, the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) regulates the island’s civil aviation safety and security.

According to Chastanet, individuals interested in pursuing careers in aviation have limited options through ECCAA.

Thus, he says it only makes sense to turn to Trinidad since they collect over flight fees.

2 comments

  1. Santa
    December 27, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    That article is not properly written and of you don’t actually watch the video it does not read well. Come on writer you can do better than that.

    Reply
  2. One Love
    December 27, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Why didn’t the interviewer ask him what were the ACCA doing to hamper the growth of Civil Aviation in the Sub Region which is preventing them from reaching their full potential?

    Reply

