PM CHASTANET REVEALS PLAN TO LEAVE ECCAA

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says the government may soon be looking to the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority to handle its civil aviation matters.
Currently, the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) regulates the island’s civil aviation safety and security.
According to Chastanet, individuals interested in pursuing careers in aviation have limited options through ECCAA.
Thus, he says it only makes sense to turn to Trinidad since they collect over flight fees.
