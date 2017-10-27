PM CHASTANET CALLS FOR IMF GRADUATION REFORM

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet, applauded the level of assistance that Mexico has provided to Caricom countries in times of natural disasters.

The Prime Minister brought attention to the need to re-evaluate and modify the IMF’s current graduation criteria.

He noted that per capita, should not be the only criteria utilized but instead, vulnerability should also be considered.

On the issue of de-risking, Prime Minister Chastanet warned that the region would be taking a huge step backward if corresponding banking relations are lost.

He therefore recommended that the Governors of Central Banks in the region and in Mexico meet to discuss solutions to this current problem.

His Excellency Enrique Peña Nieto welcomed this recommendation and informed that Mexico can host this meeting of governors as soon as January 2018.

Mexico committed $40 million us to strengthen the Caribbean catastrophe risk insurance facility.