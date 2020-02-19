PM CHASTANET ATTENDS HIGH LEVEL MEETING

Saint Lucia prime minister Allen Chastanet is attending the 31st inter-sessional meeting of the conference of heads of government of the Caribbean community (CARICOM) which began Tuesday morning in Barbados. Chastanet briefly returned to Saint Lucia this weekend after three meetings and two international engagements. The first was a meeting of the world bank high-level dialogue between eastern Caribbean nations and the world bank group’s international development association (IDA) in Miami Florida. This was followed by the 95th meeting of the monetary council of the eastern Caribbean central bank in St. Kitts.