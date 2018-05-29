PM attends e-Governance conference in Estonia

[Press Release] With the Government’s thrust towards improved e-Governance, a timely conference on the advancements of these efforts begins in Tallin, Estonia today under the theme “Governance for Digital Citizens”.

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service, Honourable Allen Chastanet, is currently in attendance at the May 29-30 conference which will tackle issues related to digital identity, privacy and data protection which intertwine with the Government’s drive to enable efficient, precise, proactive and relevant public services that citizens need.

Also in attendance at the conference is Honourable Dr. Ubaldus Raymond, Minister in the Ministry of Finance. The Tallinn e-Governance Conference 2018 will focus on four perspectives: the Digital Citizen, Digital Rights and Freedoms, Personalised e-Governance and Digital Platforms for Digital Citizens. UNESCO defines e-Governance as the public sector’s use of the most innovative information and communication technologies in order to deliver citizens with improved services, reliable information and greater knowledge in order to facilitate access to the governing process and encourage deeper participation.

The key goal of the conference is to help governments develop their use of e-services in a meaningful and future oriented way. During the visit to Estonia, The Honourable Prime Minister is also expected to meet with President of the Republic of Estonia, Mrs. Kersti Kaljulaid. Following the e-Governance Conference Prime Minister Allen Chastanet will attend the Investment Migration Forum in Geneva, Switzerland from June 4th to June 6th 2018, which is a key conference on the global investment migration industry. In the Prime Minister’s absence, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives Honourable Ezechiel Joseph will serve as Acting Prime Minister.

