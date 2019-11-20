PM ATTENDS CONGRESSIONAL DE-RISKING HEARING

Prime minister Allen Chastanet is in Washington DC for a special congressional hearing on the impact of de-risking on correspondent banking and the potential fallout for small states like saint Lucia.

The leader of Saint Lucia and other regional heads of government will try to make a compelling case to the US authorities.

It’s all in a bid to prevent small vulnerable states from becoming collateral damage in the all-important crack-down on financial crimes such as money laundering, tax avoidance, and terrorists financing.