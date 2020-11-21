Home / Breaking News / PM AND OPPOSITION LEADER BACK RECOVER SAINT LUCIA LAUNCH

PM AND OPPOSITION LEADER BACK RECOVER SAINT LUCIA LAUNCH

Allin Fevrier November 20, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

Private sector agencies and business leaders have Launched a special national initiative aimed at speeding up the recovery of Saint Lucia’s ailing economy. The campaign dubbed “recover St. Lucia”, will rally the support of the government and people of Saint Lucia, in applying innovative and adaptive responses to overcome the pandemic-induced economic crisis. The architects of the initiative have won the support of both Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and leader of the opposition, Philip J. Pierre.

 

