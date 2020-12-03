PM ADVISES CASH STRAPPED TRUST TO REVAMP BUSINESS MODEL

Prime minister Allen Chastanet has expressed sympathy for the financially-strapped St. Lucia National Trust. The woe begone organization has been swimming against the tide, ever since its subvention was removed by the UWP administration. Now the entity is mulling deep cuts and sending dedicated workers home in the face of a crippling economic blow from the covid-19 pandemic. Chastanet who is reportedly in talks with the trust, is hope that the organization will be amenable to what he calls commercially viable ways to increase revenue.