On June 5th, World Environment Day, the Saint Lucia National Trust, Department of Fisheries and Massy Stores Saint Lucia came together, to teach students about the dangers of plastic pollution.

The partners brought together hundreds of students at Caribbean Cinemas for a special screening of the film ‘a plastic ocean.’

