Pinehill Funwalk 2018 – Going beyond the fun

Press Release- The Pinehill Funwalk is back for yet another year.

The 19th edition of the much anticipated “Funwalk,” which is the largest participatory sporting event on the island, will take place on Sunday August 12 at 6 am.

As has been the mandate of the Pinehill Funwalk, participants are being encouraged to participate as part of their statement for healthier lifestyles. And, once again organizers of the Pinehill Funwalk are embracing their social responsibility by contributing proceeds from the walk to two deserving charitable organizations.

During the launch for the walk, which was held on Friday July 6 at Peter & Company Distribution, Cul De Sac, Greg Mathurin, Senior Sales and Marketing Manager advanced that the Pinehill Funwalk has contributed to persons seeing walking as contributing positively to better health. “We are aware that it is the carnival season and ahead of this, revelers were going to the gym and walking all in preparation for carnival Monday and Tuesday. I have no doubt that this focus on fitness will continue, as persons also prepare one again, for this year’s Pinehill Funwalk as they have been doing over the years,” Mathurin said.

Adopting heathier lifestyles, particularly at a young age is key to building a healthier nation, Greg Mathurin said, adding that PCD was happy to be playing its part in instilling this.

Addressing this year’s Pinehill Funwalk Krystal Francois, Pinehill Brand manager emphasized the need to encourage all Saint Lucians to live healthy, active lifestyle.

“Peter & Company Distribution, formal organizers of the Pinehill Funwalk has year after year, delivered a high quality event with a strong positive message which has led to a loyal movement of “Pinehill Funwalkers”, all walking for health, fitness, fun and charity,” Francois explained. “We are indeed happy that the event has been embraced by Saint Lucians from all over the island and of all ages and PCD takes pride in what is now the biggest participatory sporting event with over 5,000 participants,” she said.

Krystal Francois went on to indicate; “the charity element remains and as such a contribution will be made to the World Pediatric Project and the St. Lucia Blind Welfare Association. By participating in the Pinehill Funwalk 2018 you are directly impacting the lives of Saint Lucians who are in need.”

Speaking at the launch, Rodney Maxius expressed his profound gratitude on behalf of the St. Lucia Blind Welfare Association. Maxius, who is the immediate past president of the association stated; “we are thankful that Peter & Company Distribution through the Pinehill Funwalk has seen it fitting to make us one of the recipients this year, especially since our public appeal for assistance in light of the financial constraints that the association has been encountering.”

The theme for this year’s Pinehill Funwalk is “Let Us Create Healthy Habits” and the colour is orange, highlighting Pinehill’s number one seller Pinehill Orange juice 100% unsweetened, which speaks to a healthier choice.

On the day of the walk, participants are encouraged to assemble at the Sab Playing Feld Vigie from 6 am, for warm up exercises ahead of the walk which is expected to start at 6:30 am. From there, walkers will proceed along the John Compton Highway up to Gros Islet, turning off onto Pigeon Island.

At the finish point, participants will be treated to a light breakfast and greeted by a health, wellness and fitness fair which consists various partners including health associations, nutritionists, local spas and gyms. The prize giving will also be featured as well as lots of surprises promised by the organizers.

The support of sponsors to making the event a reality has been key over the years with Radio Caribbean International remaining one of the longstanding corporate sponsors which also include Flow and Blue Waters. Platinum sponsors; Grace, Farmers Choice and Swiss, Gold sponsors Diquez, Scotia Bank, Seven Seas, Choice TV, Abbott Nutrition and Lucelec. Silver sponsors St. Lucia Sports Online, Wet & Cold Express, Wavemaker Productions, Artisals Pastry, Dutch lady and Colgate.

