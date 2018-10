The Leadership Of The St Lucia Labour Party Seems Stable With Key Persons Of The Party Calling For The Continued Support Of The Current Leader And His Team. Philip J. Pierre Promised To Introduce A Wide Range Changes To The Way St. Lucia Is Governed, If The SLP Were To Be Elected To Serve. Pierre Promises To Reverse The Privatization Of Health Care And To Put Legislative Measures In Place To Ensure That Corrupt Politicians Face Justice In Or Out Of Office.

