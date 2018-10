The Leader Of The Opposition Philip J. Pierre Is Enjoying Overwhelming Support From His Party Ahead Of The Second Leg Of The Conference Of Delegates During Which A Decision Will Be Taken On The Leadership Of The SLP. At Sunday’s Convention, Pierre Received The Endorsement Of Leading Members Of The Party, As Well As Other Organisations That Have Been Aligning Their Support With The SLP. No Surprises Are Expected When The Votes On The Leadership Are Cast This Sunday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit