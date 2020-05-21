Home / Breaking News / PIERRE DEFENDS CIVIL SERVANTS

Check Also

TOP COP DECRIES LACK OF RESPECT FOR LAW OFFICERS

Acting police commissioner Milton Desir has called on Saint Lucians to co-operate when officers are …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved