PHARMACIES TAKES STEPS TO CURB COVID19

Allin Fevrier March 25, 2020 Breaking News Leave a comment

The Pharmaceutical Association of St Lucia Inc ( PASLInc.) is concerned with protecting our members and in turn the public on ways to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Below are the guidelines.

People with respiratory conditions are not allowed to come to any general Pharmacy. Please see the designated respiratory clinic for assistance.

1- No more than three (3) clients are allowed for Pharmacy services at any one time. Clients should adhere to social distancing rules and keep at least 1meter/3ft apart.
2- Emailed or WhatsApped prescriptions must be signed and stamped and be valid.
3- Emailed or WhatsApped prescription pictures must be of the complete front and back of the prescription.
4- Medicines can only be picked up on presentation of the valid original prescription.
5- For chronic repeat prescriptions, no more than one (1) month supply should be dispensed with a valid prescription.
6- Where a Pharmacy provides a Drop off box please provide the following with each prescription:
a. Contact number
b. Date of birth
c. Address
d. Full name
e. Medicines and quantities required, not exceeding one month.

