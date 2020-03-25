PHARMACIES TAKES STEPS TO CURB COVID19

The Pharmaceutical Association of St Lucia Inc ( PASLInc.) is concerned with protecting our members and in turn the public on ways to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Below are the guidelines.

People with respiratory conditions are not allowed to come to any general Pharmacy. Please see the designated respiratory clinic for assistance.

1- No more than three (3) clients are allowed for Pharmacy services at any one time. Clients should adhere to social distancing rules and keep at least 1meter/3ft apart.

2- Emailed or WhatsApped prescriptions must be signed and stamped and be valid.

3- Emailed or WhatsApped prescription pictures must be of the complete front and back of the prescription.

4- Medicines can only be picked up on presentation of the valid original prescription.

5- For chronic repeat prescriptions, no more than one (1) month supply should be dispensed with a valid prescription.

6- Where a Pharmacy provides a Drop off box please provide the following with each prescription:

a. Contact number

b. Date of birth

c. Address

d. Full name

e. Medicines and quantities required, not exceeding one month.