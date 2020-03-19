PERSONAL INCOME TAX FILING DEADLINE EXTENDED

The Inland Revenue Department wishes
to advise that the deadline for filing the Personal Income Tax
Returns for income year 2019 is extended to THURSDAY APRIL 30,
2020.
Individuals are strongly advised to use this extended deadline to
register and file using our electronic E-Filing platform at
https://efiling.govt.lc. Companies are also advised to file using the
platform. This platform is safe, convenient and hassle free.
Taxpayers can also view their tax position online and where
applicable make an electronic payment of Personal Income Tax
(PIT), Corporate Income Tax (CIT), P.A.Y.E. (Pay As You Earn) and
Value Added Tax (VAT).
Taxpayers are encouraged to avoid the rush by Registering, Filing
and Paying their Taxes Online!
