PERSONAL INCOME TAX FILING DEADLINE EXTENDED

The Inland Revenue Department wishes

to advise that the deadline for filing the Personal Income Tax

Returns for income year 2019 is extended to THURSDAY APRIL 30,

2020.

Individuals are strongly advised to use this extended deadline to

register and file using our electronic E-Filing platform at

https://efiling.govt.lc. Companies are also advised to file using the

platform. This platform is safe, convenient and hassle free.

Taxpayers can also view their tax position online and where

applicable make an electronic payment of Personal Income Tax

(PIT), Corporate Income Tax (CIT), P.A.Y.E. (Pay As You Earn) and

Value Added Tax (VAT).

Taxpayers are encouraged to avoid the rush by Registering, Filing

and Paying their Taxes Online!