PERMANENT SECRETARY SAYS CCC AUDIT IS TIMELY

The now ongoing investigation into the operations of the Castries constituencies council. This action initiated by the department of local government headed by senator Fortuna Belrose, seemed to have caught many off guard as the mayor of Castries Peterson Francis was seen as the bright spark of this administration with his actions on making Castries a better place for residents, businesses and visitors. We must add at this point that there is no evidence to date of any wrongdoing on the part of the mayor.