PEPPER SPRAY CAUSED MASSY STORES EVACUATION

Pepper spray has been singled out as the cause of the air quality problem which triggered an evacuation of the massy stores new dock road, Vieux Fort branch on Saturday February 1st 2020. 6 people were hospitalized in the incident. Massy stores in statement issued on Tuesday February 4th, sought to dispel reports that the air quality issues were caused by a gas leak from the store’s refrigeration system. The company says air quality investigations and a review of refrigeration systems were conducted jointly by H&L environmental services and air systems energy control. The ministry of health and H&L have confirmed that the burning eyes, respiratory distress and other issues which the team members experienced were consistent with exposure to pepper spray. Massy stores says a complete review of the company’s CCTV system, revealed that someone dispensed a substance, later identified as pepper spray in the store. Massy stores discloses that the police were called in and the matter is under investigation. The grocery store chain which has apologized to customers for any inconvenience caused, also commended the work of first responders including fire and police, as well as store management and staff who co-ordinated the evacuation.