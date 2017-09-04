Pedestrian Struck by Panel Van in Castries

A female pedestrian was reportedly struck by a panel van in the capital on September 4 at approximately 2: 30 pm.

The goods vehicle owned by Central Bakery pastries careened off Jn Baptiste Street into a busy sidewalk packed with pedestrians.

The force of the impact threw the accident victim feet away –between two commercial roadside huts. A drain assisted in bringing the barreling panel van to a halt.

Details of injuries sustained by the pedestrian were not immediately available. The driver of the Central Bakery panel van was relatively unscathed.

Paramedics arrived on the accident scene to treat and convey the victim to hospital. [Watch video]