PEACE CORPS SUSPEND OPERATIONS AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The peace corps volunteers in the eastern Caribbean are evacuating their posts amid the Covid-19 pandemic. There are volunteers serving in the Eastern Caribbean territories of Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the grenadines and Grenada. The announcement of the departure was made by the peace corps director Jody Olsen on Sunday, March 15th 2020.