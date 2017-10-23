PCD/Goddard Group Win 2017 KFC Commercial Basketball League

PRESS RELEASE: The curtains closed on the 2017 KFC Commercial Basketball League with 4 exciting and nail biting matchups.

The semi-finals took place on Friday October 20th after being postponed due to technical issues at the facility after the heavy rains last Saturday.

The first semifinal matchup was defending champs PCD/GGSL versus the St. Lucia Fire Service.

The first half of the tight matchup ended with PCD leading 26-25. The competitiveness of both teams continued in the second half. The KFC Player of the game Andre Louison drained three consecutive shots from behind the arc late in the 4th to secure a lead. Despite this and losing two of their men to injuries the Fire Service did not let up however PCD/GGSL eventually won the game 61-57. Andre Louison finished the game with 28 points and 6 rebounds.

Marcian Calderon led the SLFS with 24 points and 19 rebounds.

The 2nd semifinal game and what many called the “finals game” was a highly anticipated battle between the CSA and Financial Services All Stars. It in no way was disappointment to the fans as these teams went head to head from start to finish.

The high energy game saw both teams trading baskets with Financial Services leading 28-27 at the half.

Neither team let up the energy after the half and ending the third quarter tied at 49. The tandem of CSA’s Ron Dumurville (12 points, 6 steals) and Keegan Preville ( 22 points, 8 rebounds) was not enough to overcome the Financial Services team led by KFC Co-Players of the Game Marlon Samuel 17 points, 12 rebounds and Rahim Auguste with 14 points, 8 steals & 6 assists.

The high flying Jerren St. Clair played a solid defensive game finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks for Financial Services.

The stage was now set for two epic matchups; 3rd place and finals for Saturday October 21st. FINALS SAT OCT 21st, 2017

After losing their closely contested semifinal games, the Fire Service and CSA did battle in a third place game which was decided in the final minute.

The Fire Service, despite starting off with a bare minimum of 5 players took a 19-17 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

The arrival of formidable centre Marcian Calderon and other Fire Service players in the second changed the pace of the game, forcing the CSA team to start firing on all cylinders. Despite that the Fire Service held on to a 5 point, lead finishing the first half with 34 points to the CSA’s 29.

The fourth quarter began with a 54-39 lead, but a balanced attack and solid defensive plays led by Ron Dumurville and Lanse Prospere, including Prospere’s go ahead basket with little over one minute to go gave the CSA a 2 point lead and they never looked back.

The CSA’s 68-66 win was led by KFC Player of the Game Ron Dumurville’s 31 points and 3 steals. Lanse Prospere finished with 19 points and 5 rebounds for CSA.

Jerry Charles led the Fire Service with 26 points and 6 assists while, Owen Cazabon & Junious St.Hill posted 14 points, 13 rebounds and 12 points, 13 rebounds respectively.

The final game of the 2017 KFC Commercial Basketball League was a high scoring affair between defending champions PCD and the newly formed Financial Services All Stars team.

The Bankers, though holding the height and size advantage, could not overcome the onslaught of the brothers Troy (26 points and KFC Player of the Game Andre Louison (33 points 12 rebounds, 5 assists) who cut, slashed, rebounded and shot their way to an 84-72 win for the defending champions, giving them the most championships (3) in the history of the KFC CBL.

The Financial Services team was led by Sharmoir In Baptiste with 23 points and 5 assists.

Marlon Samuel (13 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block) and Jerren St. Clair (9 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks) continued their excellent defense exhibited throughout this tournament.

Rahim Auguste dished out 9 assists and stole 10 balls for the Financial Services team. The final standings are as follows:

2017 KFC CBL Champions: PCD/Goddard Group

2nd place: Financial All Stars

3rd place: CSA Warriors

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Regular Season MVP: Marlon Samuel (CSA) – 27ppg, 15 RPG Finals MVP: Andre Louison (PCD) – 33 points, 12 rebounds

Individual awards will be presented at a subsequent ceremony along with the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce.

The SLBF also wishes to express heartfelt thanks to all those who made the 2017 KFC CBL possible.

SPONSORS:

Title Sponsor KFC Real Foods St. Lucia

Blue Waters

Stag Beer

Crown Jugglers

Lucia Electricity Services

PARTNERS:

The Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce

VOLUNTEERS:

The Saint Lucia Red Cross

BILD programme

Other Volunteers Servin Mongroo, Kevan Lubin, Kerishlyn Ambrose , Nela Signatie & Marlene Emmanuel.

Special thanks also goes out to: