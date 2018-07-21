PATTERSON, GAYLE HONOURED BY UWI FOR CONTRIBUTION TO REGIONAL CRICKET

Jamaica Observer- The University of the West Indies on Thursday recognised two Jamaican cricket legends for their contribution to the “region’s game”.

Patrick Patterson and Christopher Gayle, who both incidentally attended Excelsior High school, were honoured. Patterson, who was absent from the ceremony, was represented by his former teammate and another West Indies legend, Courtney Walsh. Gayle however, was on hand to receive his plaque that commemorated the occasion.

The brief ceremony took place in-between innings of the day/night ODI between the Vice Chancellor’s XI and Bangladesh at Sabina Park.

Gayle made 27 in the Vice Chancellor’s XI’s 227 for nine from their 50 overs, as Bangladesh completed a routine win when they made 230 for six from 43.3 overs in response.

