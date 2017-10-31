Passenger in Pickup Cab Dies After Vehicle Overturns

Saint Lucia has recorded another road fatality following a road crash in Victoria Choiseul October 30.

According to initial reports a pick up van with 4 people on board overturned near the Ravineau gap around 4:30pm, Monday.

One person was killed in the crash and three others sustained serious injuries. The road fatality victim has been identified as Cyril James of Mongouge, Choiseul. He was reportedly riding in the back of the pickup. The driver of the van reportedly encountered mechanical difficulty before the vehicle veered off the road and flipped over.

Traffic police are investigating the crash.