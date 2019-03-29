PARKING TERMINALS IN CASTRIES BY YEAR END ?

Cabinet has announced the introduction of billing stations for parking terminals in the capital. Castries Mayor Peterson Francis says the legislation is now in place, paving the way for an initiative to ease traffic congestion in the city.
