PARKING TERMINALS IN CASTRIES BY YEAR END ?

Stephy Anius March 29, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

Cabinet has announced the introduction of billing stations for parking terminals in the capital. Castries Mayor Peterson Francis says the legislation is now in place, paving the way for an initiative to ease traffic congestion in the city.

 

