For the first time in over one hundred years, contestants in the Miss America pageant will not being showing off their swimwear.

The Miss America Foundation announced this week that it is scrapping that category – a move it says is in keeping with a growing movement for female empowerment and gender equality.

A veteran local pageant director says it is consistent with the times and the organization’s goals for the future.

